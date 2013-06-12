ON THE MOVE-Raymond James lands Morgan Stanley adviser in Georgia

June 12 Raymond James Financial Inc has
expanded its adviser force in Georgia with a veteran hire from
top U.S. brokerage Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, the company
said on Wednesday.
Adviser Cynthia Woodsmall Jones, who managed more than $435
million in client assets at Morgan Stanley, moved to Raymond
James in May after more than three decades with her former firm.
She had an annual production of more than $1 million.
Jones joined Raymond James & Associates, the company's
traditional employee broker-dealer division. She was joined by
registered sales associate Brenda Meadows, also from Morgan
Stanley, and is based in the firm's Columbus, Georgia, office.
Jones specializes in asset management for high-net-worth
individuals and families and advises on corporate retirement
assets, including 401(k) plans. She started her career in 1981
at Robinson-Humphrey & Co, staying with the firm through a
series of mergers and acquisitions before joining Morgan
Stanley.
Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, majority-owned by Morgan
Stanley, formed from the merger of Morgan Stanley's
wealth unit and Citigroup Inc's Smith Barney in 2009. It
is the largest U.S. brokerage by adviser headcount and client
assets.
Morgan Stanley confirmed Jones' departure, but declined to
comment further.
St. Petersburg, Florida-based Raymond James also has an
independent broker-dealer division in the United States and
smaller brokerage units in Canada and Britain.
With its broker-dealer subsidiaries, Raymond James had 6,297
advisers and representatives who managed $406.8 billion of
client assets as of the end of March.