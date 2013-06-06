ON THE MOVE-Raymond James adds independent adviser in Texas

June 6 Raymond James Financial Inc said
on Thursday it added a veteran adviser to one of its existing
independent practices in Texas, expanding its adviser footprint
in the region.
James "Doug" Hall, who has worked in the advising industry
for 29 years, joined Raymond James from U.S. Capital Advisors,
where he managed $100 million in client assets. Hall joined the
Green Financial Group, an independent firm based in Houston,
affiliated with Raymond James' independent broker-dealer.
Prior to U.S. Capital Advisors, Hall also worked at UBS
Wealth Management Americas and Morgan Stanley, where he first
worked with Jeff Green, founder of the Green Financial Group.
U.S. Capital Advisors declined to comment on Hall's
departure.
Hall joined Raymond James Financial Services Inc, the
company's independent broker-dealer. Raymond James also has a
traditional employee broker-dealer in the United States and
smaller brokerage units in Canada and Britain.
With its broker-dealer subsidiaries, St. Petersburg,
Florida-based Raymond James had 6,297 advisers and
representatives who managed $406.8 billion of client assets as
of the end of March.