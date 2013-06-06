ON THE MOVE-Raymond James adds independent adviser in Texas

June 6 Raymond James Financial Inc said on Thursday it added a veteran adviser to one of its existing independent practices in Texas, expanding its adviser footprint in the region.

James "Doug" Hall, who has worked in the advising industry for 29 years, joined Raymond James from U.S. Capital Advisors, where he managed $100 million in client assets. Hall joined the Green Financial Group, an independent firm based in Houston, affiliated with Raymond James' independent broker-dealer.

Prior to U.S. Capital Advisors, Hall also worked at UBS Wealth Management Americas and Morgan Stanley, where he first worked with Jeff Green, founder of the Green Financial Group.

U.S. Capital Advisors declined to comment on Hall's departure.

Hall joined Raymond James Financial Services Inc, the company's independent broker-dealer. Raymond James also has a traditional employee broker-dealer in the United States and smaller brokerage units in Canada and Britain.

With its broker-dealer subsidiaries, St. Petersburg, Florida-based Raymond James had 6,297 advisers and representatives who managed $406.8 billion of client assets as of the end of March.