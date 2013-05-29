ON THE MOVE-Raymond James hires veteran Morgan Stanley adviser

May 29 Raymond James Financial Inc said on Wednesday it had hired a veteran adviser from Morgan Stanley Wealth Management to join its Rochester, New York, office.

Edward Tills, who has worked in the advising industry for 32 years, managed $108 million in client assets at Morgan Stanley and was with the bank for more than two decades before moving to Raymond James in April.

Tills said he decided to move because of Raymond James' tight-knit culture and flatter management structure, which has allowed him to be more involved in day-to-day decision-making and to cater more to his clients' individual needs.

"There's a direct connection right to the top, so if I have a suggestion on improving a reporting tool, they're receptive to implementing it," Tills said in an interview. "My ability to customize and serve clients is greatly enhanced."

Tills said he is also able to focus on a smaller subset of households, his core client base, rather than be spread too thin among other of the firm's needs.

"That feeling was getting kind of lost in the conglomerate of an investment bank," he said.

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, majority owned by Morgan Stanley and partially owned by Citigroup, is the largest U.S. brokerage by client assets and adviser headcount. The brokerage was formed after the merger of Morgan Stanley's wealth unit and Citi's Smith Barney in 2009.

Morgan Stanley declined to comment on Tills's departure.

Tills, who was an adviser with Merrill Lynch and Dean Witter earlier in his career, joined Raymond James as a first vice president of investments.

He is a part of Raymond James & Associates, the company's traditional employee broker-dealer. Raymond James also has an independent broker-dealer division in the United States and smaller brokerage units in Canada and Britain.

With its broker-dealer subsidiaries, St. Petersburg, Florida-based Raymond James had 6,297 advisers and representatives who managed $406.8 billion of client assets as of the end of March.