ON THE MOVE-Raymond James lands adviser team from Morgan Stanley

June 17 Raymond James Financial Inc said
on Monday it hired a team of veteran advisers from U.S.
brokerage Morgan Stanley Wealth Management to join the company's
independent broker-dealer division in Illinois.
The group, led by adviser Scott Schuster, managed more than
$240 million in client assets at Morgan Stanley and produced
annual revenue of $1.9 million.
The team, which moved in May, includes adviser Paul Casazza,
operations manager Mary Phillips and chief financial officer
Heather Schuster. They together formed Dashboard Wealth
Advisors, an independent firm affiliated with Raymond James
Financial Services Inc, the company's independent adviser
division.
The advisers had been with Citigroup's Smith Barney
before joining Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, the brokerage
that formed out of the merger of Morgan Stanley's wealth
unit and Citi's Smith Barney in 2009.
Morgan Stanley declined to comment on the adviser
departures.
St. Petersburg, Florida-based Raymond James also has a
traditional employee broker-dealer division in the United States
and smaller brokerage units in Canada and Britain.
With its broker-dealer subsidiaries, Raymond James had 6,297
advisers and representatives who managed $406.8 billion of
client assets as of the end of March.