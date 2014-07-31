ON THE MOVE-Raymond James hires financial advisers from UBS

July 31 Raymond James Financial Inc said it hired a team of financial advisers from UBS Financial Services.

Matthew Rogers and Mark Christopher Norton joined Raymond James & Associates Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Raymond James Financial.

The team, known as Rogers Norton Wealth Management Group of Raymond James, managed more than $200 million in assets at UBS Financial and had annual fees and commissions of about $1.9 million.

Rogers and Norton, whose combined industry experience total more than 20 years, will be based in Portland, Maine.

UBS was not available to confirm the move. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore)