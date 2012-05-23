Raymond James CEO says recruiting is brisk

ORLANDO, Fla. May 23 Raymond James Financial Inc. is attracting financial advisers from larger rivals at a pace not seen since 2009, Chief Executive Paul Reilly said on Wednesday.

The increase in advisers visiting the company's St. Petersburg, Florida, headquarters over the last few months is nearly as high as it was in 2008 and 2009, when about 750 advisers were added, Reilly said in an interview at the Raymond James National Conference for its independent financial advisers in Orlando.

Since the start of the year, Raymond James has hired at least 26 experienced advisers who managed nearly $3 billion in client assets at their previous firms, based on moves tracked by Reuters. Many of those recruits came from top U.S. brokerages, including Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, Wells Fargo Advisors and Bank of America's Merrill Lynch.

Reuters tracks the movement of individual advisers and teams that manage around $100 million or more in client assets, which usually translates to $1 million or more in annual revenue production.

Reilly noted that much of the interest is coming from veteran teams of advisers at Wall Street brokerages with revenue production of $3 million to $6 million annually. Raymond James doesn't pay the massive recruiting bonuses - upward of several million dollars for a top adviser - that firms like Morgan Stanley Smith Barney and UBS Wealth Management Americas shell out to recruit top advisers.

"We can't understand how you pay that kind of transition assistance," Reilly said.

Reilly said he remains committed to increasing revenue by 15 percent annually in the private client group, which includes the firm's arm of 3,000 independent advisers and 2,300 employee-based advisers.

USING TECH AS A TRUMP CARD

Raymond James is hoping that one way it will attract more talent is through the major investments it's been making in its technology. The financial services holding company will spend $200 million in the current fiscal year, ending in September, on revamping its technology for advisers. That is almost twice what it spent the previous year, a Raymond James spokeswoman said.

Reilly said that Raymond James has already spent $20 million on integrating technology for Morgan Keegan advisers. Raymond James purchased the brokerage in April for about $1 billion. Chet Helck, chief executive officer of the Global Private Client Group, said at the conference that some existing Morgan Keegan technology can be used to upgrade overall Raymond James adviser technology, including its client reporting system.

"I want technology to be a strategic differentiator," Reilly said.

Before the current technology upgrades, Raymond James used to benchmark its technology with regional firms, but now is measuring itself against the biggest U.S. brokerage firms and financial services companies like Fidelity Investments and Charles Schwab Corp.

During a town hall meeting with advisers, Reilly was asked how Raymond James is safeguarding against the trading calamities like the recent one at JPMorgan Chase & Co. He said Raymond James stays away from derivatives and hedging strategies.

"We don't make those kinds of bets. If you don't do it, you won't get in trouble for it," he said, eliciting applause from some of the nearly 3,000 advisers in attendance.

While Raymond James is not publicly commenting on the JPMorgan trading losses, Reilly said, "People make mistakes and Jamie Dimon is a good operator."

Reilly also hit on issues of regulation in the financial industry - a common theme at the conference. He said that the ferocity of regulation has been one of the most unexpected internal challenges he has faced since taking the helm in 2010.

"Directional regulation was fine, but the amount coming at us now isn't good for (advisers) or for clients," he said. "We don't need five regulators to oversee us."