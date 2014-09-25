ON THE MOVE-Raymond James hires broker from UBS for Miami office

NEW YORK, Sept 25 Raymond James & Associates,
the broker-dealer branch of Raymond James Financial Inc,
said on Thursday it hired a financial adviser away from rival
international securities brokerage UBS Wealth Management
Americas.
Eric Gustav de Goldsmith-Rothschild joined Raymond James'
office earlier this month from UBS's office in San Diego,
California, where he managed $125 million in client assets and
produced $800,000 in annual fees and commissions.
De Goldsmith-Rothschild will operate out of Raymond James'
office in Miami, according to a Raymond James spokeswoman.
However, to accommodate de Goldsmith-Rothschild's international
and West Coast clients, he will also occasionally work out of
Raymond James' office in Beverly Hills, California, the
spokeswoman said.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; editing by Matthew Lewis)