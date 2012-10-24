版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 25日 星期四 05:10 BJT

Raymond James Financial quarterly profit rises

Oct 24 Brokerage and investment bank Raymond James Financial Inc said on Wednesday its quarterly profit rose 21 percent, boosted by a beneficial tax rate.

The St. Petersburg, Florida-based company reported net income of $83.3 million, or 60 cents a share, in its fiscal fourth quarter ended Sept 30, up from $68.9 million, or 54 cents, in the year-earlier period.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐