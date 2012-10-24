Raymond James Financial quarterly profit rises

BRIEF-Wipro Ltd to provide IoT-based solution for wind parks, wind turbine makers
* Says Wipro offers IoT-based solution from Hewlett Packard Enterprise to power wind parks and wind turbine manufacturers
Oct 24 Brokerage and investment bank Raymond James Financial Inc said on Wednesday its quarterly profit rose 21 percent, boosted by a beneficial tax rate.
The St. Petersburg, Florida-based company reported net income of $83.3 million, or 60 cents a share, in its fiscal fourth quarter ended Sept 30, up from $68.9 million, or 54 cents, in the year-earlier period.
* Says Wipro offers IoT-based solution from Hewlett Packard Enterprise to power wind parks and wind turbine manufacturers
Feb 28 Asset manager GAM Holding AG appointed Matthew Beesley to a newly-created position of head of equities.
* Facing collapse, Takata continues search for financial backer