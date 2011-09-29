Raymond James to pay $2 mln over unfair commissions

* FINRA-Raymond James overcharged on low-cost stock trades
* Automated commission plan inflated some prices
* Firm says commission plan fixed, few clients affected
Sept 29 Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF.N).
will pay more than $2.1 million to resolve claims that it
charged excessive commissions on trades to nearly 16,000
accounts, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority announced
on Thursday.
The St. Petersburg, Florida-based company overcharged
customers by $1.69 million on more than 27,000 transactions
between 2006 and October 2010, based on automated commission
schedules, FINRA said. The firm did not factor in security type
and transaction size when determining the fairness of
commission charges.
Most of the trades in question involved low-priced stocks.
"Broker dealers must ensure their automated systems set
commission charges that are fair to investors," Brad Bennett,
FINRA's enforcement chief, said in a statement. "Raymond James
failed to adequately monitor its supervisory systems."
Raymond James, which markets itself as a client-friendly
alternative to Wall Street's big brokerages, agreed to return
$1.69 million to investors who were impacted. The brokerage
also agreed to pay $425,000 in fines to resolve FINRA's claims.
Raymond James did not admit or deny wrongdoing.
A company spokesman said the firm revised its automated
commission schedule on July 1 this year after being notified of
FINRA's findings. Raymond James also played down the excessive
commissions, saying over five years the overcharges averaged
$110 per account.
"The affected trades represent less than 0.1 percent of the
total equity trades executed by Raymond James during the period
reviewed by FINRA," spokesman Steve Hollister said.
FINRA said the company's two broker-dealer units, Raymond
James & Associates and Raymond James Financial Services, must
also calculate and repay any additional overcharges that
occurred after Nov. 1, 2010.
Overcharging for trades has led to several FINRA actions in
recent years. SunTrust Investment Services, a unit of SunTrust
Banks Inc (STI.N), paid $1.4 million in fines and refunds in
2008. The same year Citigroup Global Markets was fined $300,000
for overcharging on stock and options trades.
In 2009, FINRA fined NEXT Financial Group $1 million for
supervisory failures that led to account churning and excessive
commissions.
(Reporting by Joseph A. Giannone; Editing by Jennifer
Merritt and Walden Siew)