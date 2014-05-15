版本:
ON THE MOVE-Raymond James hires two advisers from Merrill Lynch

May 15 Raymond James Financial Inc's broker-dealer unit hired two advisers from Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch unit for its Ocala, Florida office.

Jeffery Tomaszewski and Gary Rigby have been with Merrill Lynch for almost three decades and have managed more than $280 million in client assets and had about $1.6 million in annual fees and commissions.

Merrill Lynch was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
