ON THE MOVE: Raymond James hires former Wells Fargo adviser

Oct 25 Raymond James & Associates (RJF.N) has hired a veteran Wells Fargo adviser to join its employee broker-dealer team in Ohio, the firm said on Tuesday.

Michael Short, a 12-year industry veteran, has joined Raymond James in Medina, Ohio, where he has been registered since late September.

At Wells Fargo Advisors, Short had managed $216 million in client assets and last year generated $668,000 in revenue.

Short told Reuters he first started looking at options outside of Wells Fargo Advisors last September. He also considered moving to Morgan Stanley (MS.N), Benjamin F. Edwards & Co and Hillard Lyons.

"What really prompted us to make a move from Wells Fargo to Raymond James was my visit to the home office," Short said of his trip to the firm's St. Petersburg, Florida headquarters in January.

"You really get the feeling you're back with an investment company that really cares about the brokers," he said.

Short started as a broker at A.G. Edwards Inc in 1999, later joined Wachovia Securities after the firm was bought in 2007, and remained with company when it was purchased by Wells Fargo Advisors in 2009.

Short said the company culture of Raymond James was a big draw for him after coming from the brokerage arm of a big bank.

"The biggest change is how helpful they are in getting things done," he said. "At the large firms, it's really not that way. They have a lot more people to deal with."

At his new post, Short shares an office with three other advisers and reports to branch manager Guy Jardine, who he had formerly worked with at A.G. Edwards.

Short said he plans to bring all his clients over to Raymond James, but that he would be satisfied if at least 80 percent of his clients made the move.

He will be joined by Lois Stephan, a registered sales associate of eight years, who had worked with Short at Wells Fargo.

