ON THE MOVE: Raymond James adds 4 RIA firms, hires 3 advisers

Dec 19 After roughly three decades at the New
York-based broker-dealer Harold C. Brown & Co, adviser Deborah
Stauring has left to set up her own firm in affiliation with
Raymond James.
"We got too big to provide the diverse services that our
clients wanted," Stauring said in an interview on Monday. The
Raymond James move will give her group access to research and
other services, she said.
Stauring's new firm is one of four independent firms to
join Raymond James' Registered Investment Advisors division in
the past three weeks.
Raymond James also said on Monday that it hired three
veteran advisers from UBS and Morgan Stanley Smith Barney in
the Miami region.
Between the four new firms to join Raymond James' RIA
platform and the three new additions to the firm's employee
broker-dealer channel, the advisers manage a combined $587
million in client assets.
While the month of December is often a quiet time for
adviser moves, Stauring said she saw advantages in moving
before the new year.
"We purposely moved in early December because we have an
older client base that takes required distribution from IRAs
(Individual Retirement Account)," she said, noting that it
would be better for her clients to have their new Raymond James
account on Dec. 31, 2011 and receive an extra statement earlier
on -- rather than receive a one-month statement from her old
firm in 2013.
"I felt that, let's get it over with in the year we
transfer," she said.
FOUR FIRMS JOIN RIA DIVISION
Also joining the Raymond James RIA fold from Brown & Co,
adviser Michael Pratt of Pratt Collard Advisory Partners, has
affiliated with Raymond James in Buffalo. His firm manages $108
million in client assets.
In Jackson, Missouri, adviser Steven Elefson of Viking
Wealth Advisors moved to Raymond James from Ameriprise
Financial Services, where he managed $92 million in client
assets.
Also on the move, adviser Michael Weber of Research &
Portfolio Management joined Raymond James in Crescent Springs,
Kentucky. He managed $50 million in client assets with his
previous firm.
THREE ADVISERS JOIN MIAMI COMPLEX
In the firm's employee broker-dealer channel, Raymond James
said it hired advisers Pedro Harth-Silva, Luis Alayo and Miguel
Rodriguez in Miami.
Harth-Silva joined the firm from UBS Financial Services,
where he managed $105 million in client assets and last year
generated more than $1 million in revenue. He has been in the
advising industry for more than two decades.
In Miami, Alayo and Rodriguez joined Raymond James from
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, where they managed $72 million in
client assets and last year generated $784,000 in revenue.