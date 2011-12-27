ON THE MOVE: Raymond James hires Wells Fargo, UBS advisers

Dec 27 Raymond James has hired two former Wells Fargo advisers and one former UBS adviser who together managed more than $500 million to open the firm's first office in Jackson, Mississippi, the company said on Tuesday.

Advisers Arthur Finkelberg, Butch McKenzie and Albert Green joined Raymond James' employee broker-dealer division in early December -- the third team of large producers that the firm said it has brought on board this month.

Raymond James also said this month it hired three advisers from UBS and Morgan Stanley Smith Barney in Miami and four advisers from Merrill Lynch in Virginia Beach.and

"It's (the new Jackson practice) a small office with three producers starting out, but we're going to build up one adviser at a time," McKenzie said in an interview, referring to his new office in Jackson.

McKenzie, a two-decade industry veteran, had previously worked with Green at PaineWebber and later with Finkelberg at A.G. Edwards. He said he first considered a move four years ago when A. G. Edwards was acquired by Wachovia, which a year later was acquired by Wells Fargo.

"Arty and I had been A.G. Edwards guys," he said. "We felt that Raymond James had a lot of similarities with the old A.G. firm, and we liked what we saw... client-first, conservative, well-managed."

While McKenzie and Finkelberg were most recently with Wells Fargo , where they managed almost $400 million in combined client assets, Green was most recently with UBS , where he managed almost $150 million in client assets.

The three advisers altogether generated roughly $3 million in revenue last year.

Finkelberg, who started his career in the early 80s at Merrill Lynch, was recognized by Barron's as one of the top advisers in the state of Mississippi earlier this year.

"As Raymond James continues to expand along the Gulf Coast, we are looking for advisors of this caliber and reputation to join our growing division," said regional complex manager Tom Galvin.

While the advisers' Jackson office is the first employee broker-dealer office to open in the region, Raymond James Financial Services, the firms' independent broker-dealer, already has 16 independent offices in the state.