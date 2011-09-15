Raymond James hires $3.6 mln adviser team with Caterpillar focus

NEW YORK, Sept 15 Raymond James & Associates has recruited a $3.6-million adviser team to start a new branch office in the Midwest.

The four-person team, led by 14-year industry veteran Matthew Glatz, came from Robert W. Baird & Co, where they collectively managed $369 million in client assets. At Raymond James, the group expects to leverage its Caterpillar (CAT.N) connections to serve the company's executives as a core part of its client base.

"We have a very strong niche with Caterpillar executives," Glatz said on Thursday. "We've done a great amount of planning and work with top executives." The team's expertise also includes knowledge of the construction manufacturing company's executive compensation plans, pension and stock options.

Joining Glatz on the newly-named Hilltop Wealth Management team of Raymond James will be Kevin Sletten, Adam Hawks and Keith Yoder. The team will be based in Peoria, Illinois, which is where Caterpillar's global headquarters is also based.

Glatz said Raymond James began courting the team four years ago, but it wasn't until early this summer that the group came to an agreement.

Raymond James & Associate is the broker-dealer subsidiary of St. Petersburg, Florida-based Raymond James Financial, Inc (RJF.N), which has total client assets of approximately $271 billion. Baird has client assets of $89 billion.

The Hilltop team will anchor the regional Raymond James branch, which opened last month. Glatz said he hopes to eventually build up the branch by adding other teams.

The group's combined production value is a good starting size for building up a new branch, said Rich Schwarzkopf, a New York-based recruiter specializing in the retail brokerage industry.

"It's what you need to open now," he said. "About $3 million is fairly normal for most of the regional firms."

Expanding beyond that shouldn't be hard for the financial company since Raymond James has a large recruiting team, he said.

Glatz said the biggest challenge right now is getting client paperwork re-routed, but he is optimistic that the group's former Baird clients will move to Hilltop with them.

(Reporting by Ashley Lau; Editing by Jennifer Merritt and Walden Siew)