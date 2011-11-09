ON THE MOVE: Raymond James hires Morgan Stanley advisers

Nov 9 Two former Morgan Stanley Smith Barney advisers have left the largest U.S. brokerage to set up their own independent firm with Raymond James, the company said on Wednesday.

Donna Bobbs and Jason Dugan, who teamed up at Morgan Stanley (MS.N) in 2009, left the firm to join Raymond James Financial's (RJF.N) independent broker-dealer channel at their new office in Montoursville, Pennsylvania.

Dugan said he and Bobbs decided to make the move because they wanted independence from the "wirehouse" culture of being attached to a big bank.

"We just sensed the cultural change, and we sensed the pressure really from above, with the whole financial circumstances of 2008," he said.

The two advisers together generated about $1.2 million in revenue last year and collectively manage about $155 million in client assets.

Bobbs has worked for more than three decades in the financial services industry, starting her career with Merrill Lynch in 1980. She joined Morgan Stanley in 2003 from the firm's Dean Witter roots.

Dugan has been in the industry for eight years, first with M&T Bank before joining Morgan Stanley in 2007.

Dugan said he and Bobbs have kept about 60 percent of their clients, since starting their firm, River Valley Financial Advisors, in late September.

Bobbs serves as president of the firm, while Dugan serves as vice president and branch manager. The advisers are joined by associate Rebecca Knepley.

