Raymond James says hiring brokers "at full speed"

By Joseph A. Giannone
NEW YORK, April 26 Raymond James Financial Inc
says its broker recruiting pace has picked up, not
slowed, since the regional investment bank and brokerage
acquired Morgan Keegan.
"We are hiring at full speed," Raymond James Chief Executive
Paul Reilly told analysts during a Thursday morning conference
call discussing the bank's fiscal second-quarter results. "Our
hiring pace has picked up ... when we had been concerned it
would slow."
St. Petersburg, Florida-based Raymond James said on
Wednesday its ranks of financial advisers rose to 5,398 on March
31 from 5,356 at the end of December. Shares of Raymond James
rose 4 percent in Thursday trading, buoyed by the firm's
stronger-than-expected results.
In just the United States, broker headcount rose to 4,532 by
March 31 from 4,495 at the end of December. Raymond James has
small brokerage units in Canada and the United Kingdom.
On April 2, Raymond James completed its takeover of Morgan
Keegan from Regions Financial, and almost all of the
Memphis-based firm's financial advisers agreed to stay with
Raymond James. Morgan Keegan has roughly 1,000
financial advisers.
Reilly noted that Morgan Keegan, which had been in limbo
since Regions announced plans to sell the unit in June 2011,
also has resumed hiring. Morgan Keegan will operate as a
separate broker-dealer for about a year.
A "handful" of advisers that Raymond James wanted to keep
have left, Reilly said, and he expects more bankers and brokers
will also leave in the coming months.
Raymond James's private client business reported record
results for the quarter ended March 31, driven by net gains in
recruiting as well as a boost from rising markets on management
fees and commissions.
Reilly said the bank continues to explore acquisitions in
asset management, focusing on "niche" firms specializing in
large-company stock and international strategies.