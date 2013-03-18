Raymond James introduces pay plan for hybrid advisers

| March 18
March 18 Raymond James Financial Inc
plans to begin offering a pay plan that allows high-end
financial advisers to manage money for a fee as well as collect
commissions from the sale of certain products, it said on
Monday.
The new plan, which takes effect April 1, is targeted at
advisers with $100 million or more in discretionary client
assets under management.
"There is significant potential for growth here," Scott
Curtis, president of the company's Raymond James Financial
Services independent broker-dealer division, said in an
interview.
Under the new compensation plan, the so-called hybrid
advisers will retain 100 percent of their advisory fees and pay
a quarterly fee to Raymond James based on their discretionary
assets under management. Curtis said the new model was designed
to offer a more "transparent" pricing structure.
A very small percentage of current Raymond James advisers
will be eligible for this pay plan. The firm would not give a
specific figure.
As an added incentive, the new model also dictates that the
firm would not retain "12b-1" trailing commissions they received
on fund shares in clients' managed portfolios, but instead would
reimburse the clients. These fees, which fund firms collect and
pay to brokers as a marketing fee, have been the subject of
regulatory debate in the past.
The added measure, which Curtis called a "significant point
of differentiation," would effectively reduce each client's
portfolio management costs.
While the introduction of the new plan is largely meant to
help attract top talent from competitors that also offer a
hybrid compensation model, some in the industry also see it as a
defense mechanism to keep veteran advisers on board.
"They and a lot of broker-dealers are launching plans like
this to stave off attrition of high-end advisers," said New
Jersey-based financial services recruiter Mindy Diamond.
Such advisers may otherwise seek alternative options for
independence, joining the growing number of registered
investment advisers, she said.
"When you get to $100, $200 or $300 million in assets, those
advisers have a lot of options, and the economics of the RIA
space become more attractive," she said.
Becoming a pure RIA means an adviser would give up the
securities license that allows him or her to collect commissions
on mutual funds and similar products.
But many "breakaway" brokers - those who leave a firm like
Morgan Stanley Wealth Management or Bank of America
Corp's Merrill Lynch, for example - see the hybrid model
as an attractive option for becoming independent advisers, while
also maintaining their commission-based business.
Advisers who have a hybrid business are registered as RIAs
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or a state
regulator, and as brokers with the Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority, Wall Street's self-regulator.
A Cerulli study from October projected the market share of
dually registered advisers to increase 2.4 percentage points
from 2011 to 2014 to 10.3 percent. It expects the share of the
"wirehouse" market - the largest bank-owned brokerage firms that
primarily house traditional employee advisers - to fall 6.9
percentage points to 34.2 percent over that period.
St. Petersburg, Florida-based Raymond James is hoping its
new compensation plan will help bulk up its share of hybrid RIA
market growth.
Competing firms in that business include LPL Financial
Holdings Inc, low-cost brokers such as Charles Schwab
Corp, and start-up firms such as Dynasty Financial
Partners and Focus Financial Partners.