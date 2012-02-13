ON THE MOVE: Raymond James names RIA business head, eyes expansion

Feb 13 Raymond James Financial Inc
has named a new head for its investment adviser division as the
firm looks to grow the business and expand its presence in the
market for fee-based advisers.
The St. Petersburg, Florida-based firm said on Monday that
Bill Van Law, a nine-year Raymond James veteran and former
Merrill Lynch adviser, has taken the helm of the firm's
Registered Investment Advisor, or RIA, private client business.
"The opportunity to grow is significant," Van Law said in an
interview. "When we looked at the independent side of the
business, we attracted more top-end independent wirehouse teams
than any other firm out there."
Van Law estimated about 75 to 80 percent of experienced
recruits come to Raymond James from the biggest U.S. brokerages.
Raymond James' Investment Advisor Division, its RIA
business, emerged as a subsidiary under Raymond James Financial
Services, the firm's independent broker-dealer division.
Advisers joining Raymond James in the United States often join
either that independent channel or Raymond James & Associates,
the firm's traditional employee broker-dealer channel.
Approximately 1,300 U.S.-based advisers are part of this
group, which has more than $85 billion in assets under
management. On the independent side, the firm has about 3,200
U.S.-based advisers with $143 billion in client assets.
Van Law said the company plans to grow out the RIA business,
which currently has about 250 advisers, to create a third
domestic channel. Advisers in the RIA division manage about $7
billion in client assets.
Van Law, who started his career at Merrill Lynch and worked
there for nearly two decades, said his experience as an adviser
at Merrill has helped him both manage and recruit advisers
coming from the nation's biggest brokerages.
"I understand the wirehouse mindset and understand the
frustrations," he said.
Doubling the size of Raymond James' RIA division over the
next 18 months is among Van Law's goals. Raymond James said in
December it added advisers handling combined assets of $410
million to its RIA division. Those advisers joined in New York,
Missouri and Kentucky.
"Most people going into the RIA space are huge producers,
big teams, and it makes sense because they're a smart fit," said
Rich Schwarzkopf, a New York-based financial services recruiter.
Entering the fee-based RIA business, which can have a higher
payout for advisers, has attracted a lot of bigger producers
with an already sizeable book of business, he said.