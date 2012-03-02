ON THE MOVE: Merrill brokers join Raymond James in Tennessee

March 2 Raymond James Financial Inc made its second round of big recruits from Merrill Lynch this year, adding three more advisers from the brokerage unit of Bank of America Corp who managed more than $140 million in client assets.

Advisers Lee Vaughan, John Connelly and James Maddux joined Raymond James in a suburb of Nashville, Tennessee, from Merrill Lynch, where they worked for roughly a decade. The advisers together generated $860,000 in annual production last year.

"Our goal was to move to a more independent platform, a more client-centric platform," Vaughan said in an interview. "We are more client-focused as opposed to corporate-focused people."

The advisers together formed COVA Wealth Management, an independent firm offering securities through Raymond James Financial Services, the firm's independent broker-dealer. Their new office is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Vaughan said Raymond James' broker-dealer platform was the most similar to that of the larger brokerages from which he and his team had come, which was a big draw for them.

Vaughan and Connelly had worked together for more than 10 years after meeting at Prudential Securities. They moved together to Merrill in 2003, eventually meeting Maddux.

With these three additions, Raymond James has now added at least eight experienced advisers who managed more than $1 billion in client assets at their previous firms since the start of the year, based on moves tracked by Reuters. Of those additions, seven came from Merrill.

The St. Petersburg, Florida-based firm also said in February it hired four former Merrill advisers in Louisville, Kentucky, who managed $853 million in client assets and had an annual revenue of $2.7 million. The advisers joined Raymond James & Associates, the firm's employee broker-dealer division.

Raymond James Financial, which has both independent and employee broker-dealer divisions in the United States, has roughly 5,400 financial advisers in its network and a total of $281 billion in client assets.