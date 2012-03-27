ON THE MOVE: Raymond James lands veteran Wall Street broker

| March 27
March 27 Raymond James Financial Inc has
expanded its adviser base in Arizona, adding a veteran Wall
Street broker who most recently worked at Morgan Stanley Smith
Barney, where he managed $200 million in client assets.
Adviser John Waszolek and his son, Eric Waszolek, joined
Raymond James & Associates' Scottsdale office in February -
moving just five floors down from their old Morgan Stanley
office to the Raymond James office on the ground floor.
"I wanted to find a smaller, more nimble, client-friendly
company," the elder Waszolek said on Tuesday. Waszolek, who has
been an adviser for nearly four decades and worked at all of the
top U.S. brokerages, said he made the switch because he wanted
to move away from the big Wall Street firm mentality.
"When companies get so big and make such huge bets, they
don't have a sense of putting all of the stockholders' money on
the line," he said.
Waszolek began his career at Merrill Lynch in Chicago in the
early 1970s. He later moved to Arizona, where he worked for
PaineWebber and later UBS for 30 years. He joined
Morgan Stanley in 2009 prior to its merger with
Citigroup's Smith Barney.
He partnered with his son four years ago. The pair generated
more than $800,000 in revenue last year. They now report to
branch manager Tom LaPorte.
Raymond James Financial, which has both independent and
employee broker-dealer divisions in the United States, has
roughly 5,400 financial advisers in its network and a total of
$281 billion in client assets. The St. Petersburg, Florida-based
firm also recently added four former Merrill advisers to its
offices in Tennessee.