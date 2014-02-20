版本:
ON THE MOVE-Raymond James hires two financial advisers from Morgan Stanley

Feb 20 Raymond James & Associates Inc said it hired two financial advisers from Morgan Stanley to run its first full-service branch in Buffalo, New York.

The advisers, Peter Walsh and Lisa Walsh, together managed $255 million in client assets at Morgan Stanley.

Peter Walsh has been with Morgan Stanley Wealth Management for 26 years, while Lisa Walsh worked there for 19 years.
