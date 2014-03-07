ON THE MOVE-Raymond James hires two financial advisers from UBS

BRIEF-Twin Disc Inc reports Q3 loss per share $0.16
* Twin Disc Inc announces fiscal 2017 third quarter financial results
March 7 Raymond James Financial Inc's broker-dealer unit hired two financial advisers from UBS Financial Services.
Gene Marx and Catherine Hunter, who join the firm's Charlotte, North Carolina branch, managed over $227 million in client assets and had $1.9 million in annual revenue while at UBS, Raymond James & Associates said.
Marx and Hunter have close to 40 years of industry experience between them and worked for Smith Barney before joining UBS.
A UBS spokesman could not be reached immediately for comment.
* Seattle Genetics terminates license agreement with Immunomedics for sacituzumab govitecan (immu-132)
* Oil drops to near 6-month low before rebounding on OPEC cut talk