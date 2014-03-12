版本:
ON THE MOVE-Raymond James hires adviser team from Merrill Lynch

March 12 Raymond James Financial Inc's brokerage unit said on Wednesday that it hired veteran adviser Joanne Astle and her team from Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch unit for its San Diego office.

Astle and her team managed about $200 million in client assets at Merrill Lynch.

Nick Astle, Mike Astle and Sarah Wiltbank are the other members of the team, which will be named Astle Investment Managers of Raymond James.

Merrill Lynch could not be reached for comment.
