ON THE MOVE-Raymond James hires two advisers from Morgan Stanley

Miners, oil drag European shares to 2-week low; volatility jumps
March 17 Raymond James Financial Inc's brokerage unit said on Monday that it hired two advisers from Morgan Stanley for its Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida office.
The advisers, David Huffman and Aimee Boggs, had managed more than $180 million in client assets at Morgan Stanley and had more than $1.3 million in annual fees and commissions.
Morgan Stanley could not be immediately reached for comment.
Boggs began her financial services career with Ernst and Whinney and has also served as vice-president of wealth management for Citigroup Global Markets.
Huffman began his career as an investment representative for Edward Jones in 2001 and served as a vice-president and branch manager for A.G. Edwards from 2004-2007.
ZURICH, April 18 The Swiss government on Tuesday played down Switzerland's reappearance on a U.S. Treasury watch list of potential currency manipulators, saying the status would have no immediate consequences.
ZURICH, April 18 Influential U.S. proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) is still advising Credit Suisse investors to vote against proposed bonuses for top management and pay for the board of directors, even after the bank cut top-level bonuses by 40 percent.