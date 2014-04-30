ON THE MOVE-Raymond James hires two advisers from Wells Fargo

April 30 Raymond James Financial Inc's
brokerage unit said on Wednesday that it hired two advisers from
Wells Fargo & Co to open a new Santa Barbara office of
Raymond James & Associates.
The advisers, David Neunuebel and Lisa Barrantes, had
managed more than $80 million in client assets at Wells Fargo
and had about $950,000 in annual fees and commissions.
Neunuebel began his financial services career with
Prudential Insurance and then worked at Dean Witter, which
became Morgan Stanley.
Barrantes began her financial services career with Thomson
McKinnon Securities and later joined A.G. Edwards.
A Wells Fargo spokeswoman said she could not immediately
comment on the departures.
(Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)