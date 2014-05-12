版本:
ON THE MOVE-Raymond James hires adviser from Morgan Stanley

May 12 Raymond James Financial Inc's broker-dealer unit said it hired veteran adviser Stephen Besse from Morgan Stanley for its Walnut Creek, California office.

Besse managed more than $360 million in client assets at Morgan Stanley and had about $1.35 million in annual fees and commissions.

Morgan Stanley could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore)
