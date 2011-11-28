Raymond James names successor for independent unit

* Curtis to lead independent brokerage unit

* RJ Financial Services' boss Averitt to retire next year

* Zank named COO as Helck focuses on private client units

Nov 28 Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF.N) on Monday named Scott Curtis as president of its independent brokerage unit, effective in January, putting him in place to succeed 33-year veteran Dick Averitt when he retires.

The St. Petersburg, Florida, investment bank and brokerage announced several changes to its senior management team, part of a transition under way since Paul Reilly, 57, last year took over as chief executive from long-time chief Tom James, 69.

Dennis Zank, 57, will be promoted to chief operating officer of the company. He has been president of the firm's employee-brokerage unit, Raymond James & Associates, for the past nine years.

In the new role he will replace Chet Helck, 59, who will continue overseeing both U.S. broker-dealer units as well as the company's private client brokerage businesses in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Helck's title will be changed to reflect his focus on the firm's private client businesses and his responsibility for Raymond James' activities outside the United States. As COO, Helck has focused on strategic initiatives for the firm.

Averitt, who turns 67 in January, joined Raymond James in 1978 and ran its network of self-employed independent brokers since 2002.

Curtis, 49, joined Raymond James nine years ago from GE Financial, a unit of General Electric Co. (GE.N)

Replacing Zank as head of RJ&A is Tash Elwyn, 40, who joined Raymond James in 1993 as a broker trainee and for the past five years served as the firm's Atlantic division director.

All of the management changes take effect Jan. 3.

(Reporting by Joseph A. Giannone in New York, editing by Chelsea Emery)