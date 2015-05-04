ON THE MOVE-Raymond James appoints managers from UBS, Wells Fargo

Toshiba tells Western Digital not to interfere with chip unit sale
TOKYO, May 9 Toshiba Corp has told its memory chip partner Western Digital Corp not to interfere with the sale of the Japanese company's prized chip unit.
May 4 Raymond James & Associates Private Client Group, employee broker-dealer unit of Raymond James Financial Inc, hired three complex managers from UBS Group AG and Wells Fargo & Co.
Judson Potter comes from UBS, where he was most recently responsible for overseeing over 40 advisers with $4.5 billion in client assets under management.
Gary Sievewright and Christopher Leavy join from Wells Fargo Advisors.
While Sievewright was responsible for 95 advisers and client assets of over $8 billion at Wells, Leavy managed over 65 advisers with about $5 billion in assets.
Wells Fargo only confirmed the departure of Sievewright. UBS declined to comment.
(Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)
TOKYO, May 9 Toshiba Corp has told its memory chip partner Western Digital Corp not to interfere with the sale of the Japanese company's prized chip unit.
* Ag Growth announces first quarter 2017 results; declares dividends
DUBAI, May 9 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.