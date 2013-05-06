ON THE MOVE-Raymond James managers move to Stifel, LPL

BRIEF-U.S. FDA issues CRL for baricitinib
* Letter indicates that FDA is unable to approve application in its current form
May 6 Two former Raymond James Financial Inc branch managers based in Austin, Texas have moved to rival firms Stifel, Nicolaus & Co and LPL Financial LLC.
Both managers, who moved in April, were registered with Raymond James & Associates, the company's traditional employee broker-dealer division.
Trey Hancock, who has worked in the advising industry for more than two decades, moved to Stifel to be a senior vice president and branch manager. Hancock had been a long time veteran of Memphis-based brokerage Morgan Keegan, joining Raymond James after the company acquired his firm last year.
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co is the brokerage subsidiary of St. Louis-based financial services holding company Stifel Financial Corp.
Roy Sparkman, who has worked in the advising industry for roughly three decades, joined James E. Bashaw & Co, a Houston-based independent financial services firm, registered with LPL Financial. Sparkman had been with Raymond James for more than a decade after starting his career with Dean Witter Reynolds in 1984.
Boston-based LPL Financial provides brokerage, clearing and other professional services to roughly 13,300 self-employed brokers and advisers.
Raymond James confirmed the departures but declined to comment further.
LOS ANGELES, April 14 For die-hard "Star Wars" collectors, this weekend's fan convention in Orlando, Florida, is a must-attend event. The annual Star Wars Celebration is the only place Walt Disney Co licensees are selling a new Luke Skywalker action figure, limited-edition Stormtrooper helmets and other coveted merchandise.
* Will redeem all of its outstanding $700 million in principal amount of 7.0% senior notes due 2022 on May 15, 2017