UPDATE 3-U.S. SEC fraud lawsuit vs Morgan Keegan revived

By Jonathan Stempel
May 2 A federal appeals court on Wednesday
revived a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit
accusing Morgan Keegan & Co of fraudulently misleading investors
about the safety of auction-rate securities it sold.
The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Montgomery,
Alabama, said a federal district judge in Atlanta erred in
finding that the alleged misrepresentations made by Morgan
Keegan brokers about the debt were not material. It sent the
case back to the district court for more proceedings.
Morgan Keegan is a unit of Raymond James Financial Inc
, which on April 2 bought the brokerage from Regions
Financial Corp for $1.2 billion.
Once $330 billion in size, the auction-rate securities
market froze in February 2008 when dealers stopped supporting
it, leaving many investors with losses on largely illiquid debt.
The Morgan Keegan case is one of the rare large-scale
auction-rate cases to be addressed in court.
In its 2009 lawsuit, the SEC accused Morgan Keegan of hiding
the debt's risks, including by telling customers that the debt
carried "zero risk" or was "just like a money market" fund.
Last June, U.S. District Judge William Duffey in Atlanta
found that Morgan Keegan had adequately disclosed the risks. He
also said the SEC must show more than "a few isolated instances
of alleged broker misconduct" to hold Morgan Keegan responsible.
But a three-judge 11th Circuit panel concluded that "the
brokers' misleading statements and failure to disclose the known
liquidity risk of auction-rate securities could have been viewed
by the reasonable investor as having significantly altered the
total mix of information made available."
The panel also said Morgan Keegan, having known that more
auctions were failing in late 2007 and early 2008, was not
excused by having given customers "general cautionary language"
about the debt on the back of its trade confirmations.
Amy Rudolph, a lawyer for Morgan Keegan, said the company
had no comment on the decision. Raymond James spokesman Patrick
Kavanaugh declined to comment. Regions spokeswoman Evelyn
Mitchell had no immediate comment. The SEC did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
Former New York Attorney General Andrew Cuomo, now the
state's governor, convinced more than a dozen banks and
brokerages to buy back more than $61 billion of auction-rate
debt. Charles Schwab Corp refused to settle and in
October won the dismissal of a lawsuit by Cuomo.
Raymond James is based in St. Petersburg, Florida, and
Regions in Birmingham, Alabama.
The case is SEC v. Morgan Keegan & Co, 11th U.S. Circuit
Court of Appeals, No. 11-13992.