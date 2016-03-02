MOVES-Raymond James appoints co-head of finance/debt investment banking

BRIEF-Bank of Nova Scotia says files for mixed shelf of up to $20 bln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $20 billion - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jovwXG) Further company coverage:
March 2 Raymond James Financial Inc appointed Gavin Murrey as co-head of its public finance/debt investment banking unit.
The company said Murrey, who is a senior managing director in the division, will work alongside the unit's current head, Rob Baird.
Murrey, who will retain his current position, and Baird are based in Memphis, Tennessee. (Reporting by Vishaka George)
NEW YORK, Jan 18 Credit Suisse has formally agreed to pay $5.3 billion to settle with U.S. authorities over claims it misled investors in residential mortgage-backed securities it sold in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 Wealthfront, one of the earliest and largest online investment management startups known as "robo-advisors," is launching a free automated service that will let employees of listed firms sell stocks in their companies.