MOVES-Raymond James appoints co-head of finance/debt investment banking

March 2 Raymond James Financial Inc appointed Gavin Murrey as co-head of its public finance/debt investment banking unit.

The company said Murrey, who is a senior managing director in the division, will work alongside the unit's current head, Rob Baird.

Murrey, who will retain his current position, and Baird are based in Memphis, Tennessee. (Reporting by Vishaka George)

