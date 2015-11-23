版本:
ON THE MOVE-Raymond James lands $450 mln broker team from Wells Fargo

Nov 23 Raymond James & Associates said it hired a team of brokers from Wells Fargo Advisors, where they managed assets worth about $450 million.

Sanford Family, Kenneth Leonard and Brian Crowley, who had annual production of about $3 million, will join the company's first employee office in Albany, New York.

Wells Fargo Advisors was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

