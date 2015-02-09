版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 10日 星期二 01:42 BJT

UPDATE 1-ON THE MOVE-Raymond James unit hires two advisers from RBC

(Adds RBC's confirmation)

Feb 9 Raymond James & Associates, a unit of Raymond James Financial Inc, said it had hired two advisers from Royal Bank of Canada's wealth management division.

Paul Berman and Joshua Rosenzweig managed about $200 million in client assets at RBC and had about $2.6 million in annual fees and commissions, Raymond James said.

The team, which will operate as 24/7 Investment Group of Raymond James, will be based in Los Angeles.

Berman began his career at Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith and later worked at Drexel Burnham Lambert, Bear Stearns & Co, Prudential and Wachovia.

Rosenzweig worked at Ameriprise Financial Services before joining Berman at RBC.

RBC confirmed the departure of Berman and Rosenzweig.

(Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐