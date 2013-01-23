版本:
Raymond James Financial boosts quarterly profit

Jan 23 Brokerage and investment bank Raymond James Financial Inc said on Wednesday its quarterly profit rose 27.6 percent from last year, boosted by strong results from the company's brokerage and capital markets divisions.

The St. Petersburg, Florida-based company reported net income of $85.9 million, or 61 cents a share, in its fiscal first quarter ended Dec 31, up from $67.3 million, or 53 cents, in the year-earlier period.

