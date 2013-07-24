版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 25日 星期四 04:18 BJT

Raymond James Financial quarterly profit rises 10 percent

July 24 Brokerage and investment bank Raymond James Financial Inc said on Wednesday its quarterly profit rose 10 percent from last year, driven by growth in asset management revenues.

The St. Petersburg, Florida-based company reported net income of $83.9 million, or 59 cents a share, in its fiscal third quarter ended June 30, up from $76.4 million, or 55 cents a share, a year ago.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐