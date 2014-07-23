版本:
Raymond James profit jumps on higher asset management revenue

July 23 Brokerage and investment bank Raymond James Financial Inc's quarterly profit jumped 46 percent, driven by growth in its asset management business.

Net income rose to $122.69 million, or 85 cents per share, for the third quarter ended June 30, from $83.86 million, or 59 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/1z3OzI8)

Net revenue increased about 9.5 percent to $1.21 billion. Net asset management revenue grew 19 percent to $91.22 million, helped by market appreciation and positive net flows.

Analysts on an average had expected earnings of 72 cents per share on revenue of $1.18 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
