UPDATE 2-Raymond James profit flat, market volatility weighs

By Ashley Lau
Oct 19 Regional U.S. brokerage Raymond James
Financial Inc (RJF.N) reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income
that was roughly flat from a year earlier as market volatility
weighed on its capital markets segment.
The investment bank and brokerage, based in St. Petersburg,
Florida, reported a net income of $68.9 million, or 54 cents a
share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with $69.1
million, or 55 cents, a year earlier.
Analysts, on average, expected Raymond James to earn 54
cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net revenue rose 9 percent to $817.8 million.
Chief executive Paul Reilly cited a "challenging"
environment for the company's capital markets sector, which
dropped 82 percent in pretax income from last year.
"Their business is very sensitive to the markets, and that
will definitely weigh and play into the forward outlook," said
Devin Ryan, managing director at Sandler O'Neill & Partners
L.P. in New York.
"But it's encouraging to see them continue to post solid
results in what was as tough an economic environment as it
gets," he said.
Raymond James' private client group, its wealth advisory
and retail brokerage business, posted a 34 percent increase in
pretax income from last year.
Client assets rose 2.8 percent to $256 billion, and the
ranks of financial advisers rose by 23 advisers to 5,113.
RJ Bank, the company's bank subsidiary, reported a pretax income of $42,180 million, up 54 percent from a year ago. RJ
Bank in June agreed to buy nearly all the assets of Allied
Irish Bank's (ALBK.I) Canadian operations, adding $650 million
in loan commitments.
Last month Raymond James agreed to pay more than $2.1
million to resolve claims by the Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority that it charged excessive commissions on stock trades
to nearly 16,000 accounts.
Shares of Raymond James, down 13 percent this year, fell 2
percent to $27.87 in Wednesday trading on the New York Stock
Exchange.
