Raymond James brokerage chief Chet Helck to retire

Jan 9 Chet Helck, the chief executive of Raymond
James Financial's global private client group, will
retire from the firm and its board in February, the St.
Petersburg, Florida-based company said Thursday.
Helck, 61, is a 25-year veteran of the company and currently
oversees its six retail broker/dealer units and their
approximately 7,000 brokers throughout the United States and the
United Kingdom. The private client group, which Helck has led
since 2002, is the largest of the investment bank's businesses.
"Chet ... has managed our core business through challenging
markets while delivering consistently excellent results," Paul
Reilly, chief executive of Raymond James Financial said in a
prepared statement.
Helck has a wide profile in the broader retail brokerage
world, having served as chairman of the Securities Industry
Financial Markets Association, Wall Street's major trade group,
in 2013.
As part of the company's management succession plan, Scott
Curtis, president of Raymond James Financial Services and its
3,200 independent contractors, and Tash Elwyn, president of
Raymond James & Associates' and its 2,400 directly employed
brokers, will join the firm's executive committee pending
approval of the company's board in February, the firm said.
Helck made his name at the firm by helping to develop the
independent brokerage unit. The company said he will remain with
the firm as a special senior adviser through the end of 2014 to
ensure an orderly transition. It did not name his direct
replacement.
Shares of Raymond James, which became a public company in
1983, have risen 38 percent since the end of 2012.