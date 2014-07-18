ON THE MOVE-Raymond James hires four brokers, one executive from rivals

NEW YORK, July 18 Securities brokerage Raymond
James Financial announced on Friday it hired four
financial advisers and one executive away from rival brokerages
in the last few months, all to join offices in Florida.
Brokers Gary Vescio and Brandon Levine joined Raymond James
& Associates, the branch-based arm of Raymond James Financial,
in Palm Beach Gardens on July 2 from UBS Financial Services
. The team managed $100 million in assets and produced
$1.4 million in revenue over the last 12 months at UBS.
Two months earlier, on May 16, Christopher Fluehr and Jason
Mamalis also joined Raymond James & Associates in Boca Raton,
Florida, from Wells Fargo Advisors, where they managed
$200 million in client assets and generated $1 million in
revenue over the last year.
A spokeswoman for Wells Fargo confirmed Fluehr and Mamalis
left the firm. UBS did not immediately respond to request for
comment.
Capping off the new recruits, the firm hired Frank McAleer
from Janney Montgomery Scott to head its retirement solutions
for parent company Raymond James Financial. McAleer takes over
for Shannon Reid, who was promoted to vice president of private
client group education and practice management in May.
Prior to joining Raymond James, McAleer was the senior vice
president and head of managed and income solutions at Janney
based in Philadelphia.
A spokeswoman for Janney did not immediately respond with
comment.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)