版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 24日 星期三 03:43 BJT

BRIEF-U.S. appeals court reinstates $9.2 million arbitration award against Morgan Keegan

Oct 23 Raymond James Financial Inc : * U.S. appeals court reinstates $9.2 million arbitration award against morgan

keegan -- court ruling * 5th U.S. circuit court of appeals says lower court erred in finding that

either award was procured by fraud, or arbitration panel exceeded its powers * Morgan keegan had been accused of fraudulent scheme to induce investors to

invest in risky bond mutual funds

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐