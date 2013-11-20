BRIEF-Raymond James Financial reports October operating statistics

Nov 20 Raymond James Financial Inc : * October 2013 total securities commissions and fees of $266 million were up

8.9 percent over last yea * October 2013 client assets under administration reached $436 billion, up 13.7

percent * October 2013 financial assets under management were $58 billion, up 35.4

percent * October 2013 outstanding loans at Raymond James Bank were up to $8.9 billion,

nearly 10 percent increase * Further company coverage