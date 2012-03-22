版本:
New Issue-Raymond James Financial sells $250 mln notes

March 22 Raymond James Financial Inc on
Wednesday sold $250 million of senior unsecured notes, said
market sources. 	
    Citigroup, Raymond James, and JP Morgan were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC	
	
AMT $250 MLN    COUPON 5.625 PCT   MATURITY    04/01/2024   	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.602   FIRST PAY   10/01/2012 	
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 5.671 PCT    SETTLEMENT  03/26/2012   	
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 337.5 BPS   PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

