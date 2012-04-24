版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 24日 星期二 20:17 BJT

Rayonier Q1 profit beats expectations

April 24 Forest products company Rayonier Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by strong performance at its forest resources division.

The company, structured as a real estate investment trust, posted net income of $53 million, or 42 cents a share, compared with $58 million, or 47 cents a share, a year ago.

Analysts had expected the company to earn 37 cents, before special items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐