UPDATE 1-Rayonier posts lower Q4 profit

* Q4 EPS $0.45 vs $0.48 last year

* Q4 sales up 23 pct

Jan 24 Forest products maker Rayonier Inc posted a lower quarterly profit but said it sees a strong 2012 on higher prices for its cellulose speciality products .

The company, structured as a real estate investment trust, posted net income of $56 million, or 45 cents a share, for the fourth quarter, compared with $59 million, or 48 cents a share, a year ago.

Income tax expense for the latest fourth quarter was $13 million, compared to a benefit of $15 million in 2010.

Sales rose 23 percent to $388.4 million.

Rayonier, founded as Rainier Pulp and Paper Company in 1926, competes with lumber companies like Plum Creek Timber Co and Deltic Timber. Its cellulose fiber products are used in rigid packaging, filters and LCD screens.

Shares of the Jacksonville, Florida-based company closed at $47.1 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.