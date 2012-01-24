UPDATE 1-Rayonier posts lower Q4 profit

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
* Q4 EPS $0.45 vs $0.48 last year
* Q4 sales up 23 pct
Jan 24 Forest products maker Rayonier Inc posted a lower quarterly profit but said it sees a strong 2012 on higher prices for its cellulose speciality products .
The company, structured as a real estate investment trust, posted net income of $56 million, or 45 cents a share, for the fourth quarter, compared with $59 million, or 48 cents a share, a year ago.
Income tax expense for the latest fourth quarter was $13 million, compared to a benefit of $15 million in 2010.
Sales rose 23 percent to $388.4 million.
Rayonier, founded as Rainier Pulp and Paper Company in 1926, competes with lumber companies like Plum Creek Timber Co and Deltic Timber. Its cellulose fiber products are used in rigid packaging, filters and LCD screens.
Shares of the Jacksonville, Florida-based company closed at $47.1 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.