John Bush resigns from Rayonier's board

Dec 29 Rayonier Inc, a real estate
investment trust, said independent director John Bush notified
that he will resign from the company's board, effective Dec. 31.
Bush, 61, stated that there are no disagreements between the
company and him related to the company's operations, policies or
practices, Rayonier said.
The news of his resignation from the board comes two weeks
after he said he was actively exploring a run for the U.S.
presidency in 2016.
Bush is the son of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush
and the brother of former President George W. Bush.
He is the president of Jeb Bush and Associates, a consulting
firm based in Miami, Florida. He served as the 43rd governor of
the State of Florida from January 1999 until January 2007.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)