John Bush resigns from Rayonier's board

Dec 29 Rayonier Inc, a real estate investment trust, said independent director John Bush notified that he will resign from the company's board, effective Dec. 31.

Bush, 61, stated that there are no disagreements between the company and him related to the company's operations, policies or practices, Rayonier said.

The news of his resignation from the board comes two weeks after he said he was actively exploring a run for the U.S. presidency in 2016.

Bush is the son of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush and the brother of former President George W. Bush.

He is the president of Jeb Bush and Associates, a consulting firm based in Miami, Florida. He served as the 43rd governor of the State of Florida from January 1999 until January 2007. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)