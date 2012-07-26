Raytheon CFO sees "significant" bookings later in year

WASHINGTON, July 26 Raytheon Co has seen
continued "very, very strong" bookings for classified U.S.
government work in the first half of the year and expects some
"significant" international bookings later this year, the
company's finance chief said.
Chief Financial Officer Davis Wajsgras said bookings for the
full 2012 year would likely exceed the company's sales, with
international orders accounting for 28 to 30 percent of that
total.
International orders are approaching about 40 percent of the
company's total backlog. Wajsgras told Reuters in a telephone
interview after the company's earnings release.
"We are ramping up in a very meaningful way in our
international air defense program, and expect to have some
significant new awards in the back half of the year," he said.