Raytheon to continue share buybacks at robust 2015 levels - CEO

WASHINGTON Jan 28 Raytheon Co plans to
continue share buybacks at the robust levels seen in 2015, Chief
Executive Tom Kennedy told analysts on Thursday.
Kennedy said cash flow from operations was expected to
increase significantly in 2016, allowing the company to continue
both internal investment and returning cash to shareholders
through dividends and buybacks.
Chief Financial Officer Toby O'Brien said Raytheon
repurchased 2 million shares of common stock for $250 million
during the fourth quarter, bringing buybacks to 9 million shares
or $1 billion, in the full year. The company's board has already
authorized the repurchase of up to an additional $2 billion of
the company's outstanding common stock.
