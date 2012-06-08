版本:
2012年 6月 9日 星期六

UPDATE 1-Raytheon gets $338 mln missile contract

June 8 Weapons maker Raytheon Co said the U.S. navy awarded a $338 million contract for the Tomahawk Block IV tactical cruise missile.

The contract calls for Raytheon to build and deliver the missiles, and provide warranties, flight test and life-cycle support, the company said.

Production is scheduled to begin this year, Raytheon said.

