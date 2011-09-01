Raytheon looks to sell optics business-sources

NEW YORK, Sept 1 U.S. defense contractor
Raytheon Co (RTN.N) is looking to sell its precision optical
systems business and has hired bankers to advise on the
process, people familiar with the matter said.
Raytheon ELCAN Optical Technologies, which makes sighting
systems for the military such as rifle sights and missile
guidance systems, has about $30 million in earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and is
likely to fetch up to $300 million, these people said.
JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) is running the auction process
for the Raytheon business, according to the people.
A Raytheon spokesman said the company does not comment on
rumors or speculation. JPMorgan declined to comment.
(Reporting by Soyoung Kim; editing by Carol Bishopric)