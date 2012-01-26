UPDATE 1-Raytheon sees lower 2012 EPS, flat sales

* Sees 2012 adjusted EPS of around $5.45-$5.60

WASHINGTON, Jan 26 U.S. defence contractor Raytheon said it expected adjusted earnings per share to fall 5-8 percent this year, as it reported a 12 percent rise in adjusted fourth-quarter EPS and a 6.5 percent drop in net sales.

"Improved efficiencies and lower costs drove operating margin and earnings performance, while global demand for our affordable solutions resulted in strong orders," chief executive William Swanson said on Thursday.

For the full year, Raytheon's adjusted earnings per share rose 7 percent to $5.90, a figure it expected to drop to around $5.45-$5.60 in 2012.

Raytheon, which makes Patriot missiles and a vast array of other defence equipment, said net sales dropped 1 percent to $24.9 billion in 2011.

It said sales would be around $24.5-$25.0 billion this year, as it and rivals cope with cuts in defence spending.

U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta was expected to explain some of the major decisions in the fiscal 2013 defence budget on Thursday, including plans to put off production of 179 additional F-35 fighter jets, made by Lockheed Martin, over the next five years.

Raytheon reported operating cash flow of $1.3 billion in the fourth quarter and $2.2 billion for the year after a $750 million discretionary pension plan contribution.

The company said it had bookings of $7.1 billion in the quarter and $26.6 billion for the year.

Separately, Lockheed Martin, the Pentagon's largest supplier, forecast broadly flat sales and operating profit for 2012, with a record high order backlog helping it to cope with cuts in U.S. defence spending.